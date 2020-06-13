Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-WASHINGTON-STATE

Judge orders Seattle to stop using tear gas during protests

SEATTLE (AP) — A U.S. judge has ordered Seattle police to temporarily stop using tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang devices to break up peaceful protests. The two-week order Friday is a victory for groups who say authorities overreacted to recent demonstrations over police brutality and racial injustice after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. A Black Lives Matter group sued the Seattle Police Department this week to halt the violent tactics it has used to break up largely peaceful protests in recent days. The mayor and police chief have apologized. But the police chief has said some demonstrators violently targeted police, throwing projectiles and ignoring orders to disperse.

AMERICA PROTESTS-SEATTLE ZONE

Q&A: What’s next for Seattle protesters’ ‘autonomous zone’?

SEATTLE (AP) — For nearly a week, people opposing police brutality and racial injustice have turned a Seattle neighborhood into ground zero for their protests. They’ve created a carnival-like atmosphere with speakers and drum circles near a largely abandoned police station. It’s angered President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to “go in” to stop the “anarchists” he says have taken over the liberal city after officers withdrew to ease tensions. Washington’s governor and Seattle’s mayor have rebuked Trump and say local officials are trying to find a peaceful resolution following demonstrations that turned violent last weekend.

AMERICAN PROTESTS-POLICE TRAINING

Police ‘woefully undertrained’ on using force, experts say

BURIEN, Wash. (AP) — As calls grow for police reforms across the U.S., instructors and researchers say officers lack sufficient training on how and when to use force. That leaves them unprepared to handle tense situations. Better training can’t fix all the issues facing the nation’s police departments, but experts believe it would have a big impact. An instructor at Washington state’s police academy says officers are “woefully undertrained” and despite the training they do get, their “skills start to degrade immediately.” The amount of training varies by state, and the requirements for continued learning once officers are on the job can be minimal.

AMERICA PROTESTS-SPOKANE

Armed people at Spokane protests criticized by politicians

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Some political leaders in Washington’s second-largest city are criticizing people who have shown up armed to silently watch protesters participating in Spokane’s recent weekend Black Lives Matter demonstrations. The Spokesman-Review says the politicians have labeled them as “armed vigilantes.” Officials who signed the statement include Mayor Nadine Woodward, the entire Spokane City Council, state legislators and some members of the city’s school board. The protests were sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. There have been no confrontations in Spokane between the armed people and the protesters. Another protest is scheduled for Sunday.

PROTESTS-WOMAN CHARGED

Woman accused of burning police vehicles during protests

SEATTLE (AP) — A woman has been arrested after authorities say she set fire to five Seattle police vehicles during a downtown Seattle protest late last month. The Seattle Times reports that Margaret Channon, 25, of Tacoma, is accused of of burning police vehicles on May 30. She was arrested Thursday She is charged by criminal complaint with five counts of arson. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney.

AMERICA PROTESTS OREGON

Protests continue for 15th day in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People in Portland continued protesting the death of George Floyd for the 15th day oafter city officials tried but did not come to agreement on budget plans. Mayor Ted Wheeler had said he planned to make $7 million in cuts, including by getting rid of three police units and planned to divert that money and $5 million more to programs that help people of color. But The Oregonian/OregonLive reports hundreds of people testified Wednesday and Thursday that city officials should take more drastic actions to begin to address systemic racism in the Portland Police Bureau. The Portland City Council ultimately failed to agree on the budget plans as they stood Thursday.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-SCHOOL-POLICE

Oakland district moves closer to eliminating school police

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland’s school superintendent is backing a proposal to eliminate the school police force, which critics have long argued contributes to the criminalization of young black people. Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel and a majority of the school board support the proposal introduced at Wednesday’s meeting. A final vote is expected in two weeks. Critics have argued that police on campus disproportionately arrest black students. The measure is named for George Floyd, the black man whose death after he was restrained by police has sparked worldwide protests over racism and police brutality.

FENTANYL HEROIN OVERDOSES

King County health officials warn of fentanyl-laced heroin

SEATTLE (AP) — Public health officials in Washington state have issued a warning about an increasing number of overdoses caused by fentanyl found in black tar heroin. KOMO-TV reported that the King County medical examiner’s office has identified two fatal overdoses since March where either black tar heroin or a fake black tar substance contained fentanyl. County health officials say the mix of fentanyl and heroin has not been seen in King County until recently, but has contributed to overdoses in other parts of the country. Officials say the combination is concerning because people may not know the drug they are taking is laced with fentanyl.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS

Washington schools expected to reopen this fall

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s schools leader says he expects school districts to reopen buildings and return to in-person learning this fall as long as public health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic allow it. The Seattle Times reports state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and a work group of over 120 educators, parents, students and community organizations released a 47-page document with new guidance Thursday that shows what face-to-face instruction could look like. How and whether schools reopen depends, at least in part, on what phase their county is in as part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan. But for now, education officials said, schools should plan to resume class in-person.

RAFTING CHILD DEATH

Teen dead in rafting accident southwest of Yakima

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say an eighth-grade student has drowned in a rafting accident on a river southwest of Yakima near Glenwood. The Tri-City Herald reports that 14-year-old Jezell Barrera was part of a family group that took two rafts on the Klickitat River on Saturday when the raft she was on hit an underwater log and flipped. Klickitat County coroner David Quesnel says Barrera was wearing a life jacket but became trapped underwater. Barrera was born in Richland and was lifelong resident of the area. She is survived by her parents Francisco Barrera and Mergen Bucio.