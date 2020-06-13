AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 13.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Saturday, Jun. 13 4:00 PM Seattle Pacific University Virtual Undergraduate Commencement ceremony

Weblinks: http://www.spu.edu, https://twitter.com/SeattlePacific

Contacts: Tracy Norlen, Seattle Pacific University Manager of Public Information, tcnorlen@spu.edu, 1 206 281 2977

https://spu.edu/university-leadership/provost/commencement/virtual-commencement-celebrations

——————–

Saturday, Jun. 13 University of Washington Commencement ceremonies, held virtually – University of Washington Commencement ceremonies * Taking place virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.washington.edu/, https://twitter.com/UW

Contacts: Victor Balta, University of Washington , balta@uw.edu, 1 206 543 2580

https://www.washington.edu/graduation/registrationorder-form/

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 14 2:00 PM Seattle Pacific University Virtual Graduate Commencement ceremony

Weblinks: http://www.spu.edu, https://twitter.com/SeattlePacific

Contacts: Tracy Norlen, Seattle Pacific University Manager of Public Information, tcnorlen@spu.edu, 1 206 281 2977

https://spu.edu/university-leadership/provost/commencement/virtual-commencement-celebrations

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 14 – Wednesday, Jun. 17 CANCELED: 8th International Conference on Innovations in Travel Modeling – CANCELED: 8th International Conference on Innovations in Travel Modeling, sponsored by the Transportation Research Board * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.nas.edu/, https://twitter.com/theNASEM

Contacts: National Academies News Office, news@nas.edu, 1 202 334 2138

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 14 Buildings lit in red, white and blue to mark NFF ‘National Day of Unity’ – National Flag Foundation ‘National Day of Unity’, with buildings in 41 cities lighting up in red, white and blue to mark Flag Day, honor the work of coronavirus (COVID-19) frontline workers, and show unity across the country. Buildings being lit include the World Trade Center and several locations along Broadway in New York, Bank of America Tower in Dallas, and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, along with buildings in Anchorage, AK; Austin, TX; Baltimore; Buffalo, NY; Charlotte; Chicago; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Columbus, OH; Denver; Detroit; Erie, PA; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Fort Smith, AR; Fort Worth, TX; Houston; Indianapolis; Jacksonville, FL; Kansas City, MO; Las Vegas; Louisville, KY; Los Angeles; Memphis, TN; Minneapolis; Nashville, TN; Oklahoma City; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Pittsburgh; Portland, OR; Salt Lake City; San Antonio; San Diego; San Jose, CA; San Francisco; Seattle; St. Louis, MO and Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL

Weblinks: https://nationalflagfoundation.org/, https://twitter.com/NFFUSA

Contacts: Matt Beynon, BrabenderCox, mbeynon@brabendercox.com; Laura Lebaudy, BrabenderCox, llebaudy@brabendercox.com;

——————–

——————–

Monday, Jun. 15 9:30 AM Seattle City Council briefing

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

City Council Website: http://www.seattle.gov/council/

——————–

Monday, Jun. 15 – Wednesday, Jun. 17 CANCELED: Annual Liquid Biopsy Summit – CANCELED: Annual Liquid Biopsy Summit * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Motif Seattle, 1415 5th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://liquidbiopsysummit.com/, https://twitter.com/CHI_Healthtech, #LiquidBiopsySummit

Contacts: CHI, chi@healthtech.com, 1 781 972 5400

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Monday, Jun. 15 Expeditors International of Washington Inc: Interim 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://investor.expeditors.com/financial-information/upcoming-earnings

Contacts: R Jordan Gates, Expeditors International of Washington Inc Investor Relations, investor@expeditors.com, 1 206 674 3427