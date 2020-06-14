Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has asked for a list names by June 22 of inmates eligible for possible release to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the state prison system. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the state Department of Corrections was asked to perform an analysis of inmates who are vulnerable to the coronavirus and meet the outlined criteria for possible commutation. About 100 inmates were identified. The Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem has confirmed more than 100 inmates and several employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Three other prisons also have confirmed cases.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In the wake of George Floyd’s death, state lawmakers around the country want to make it easier to hold police legally accountable for their actions. Elected officials have introduced proposals to take some charging decisions away from local prosecutors, eliminate officers’ wide immunity from lawsuits and make the relationship between prosecutors and police less cozy. Several states are considering putting the state attorney general’s office in charge of investigating officers accused of wrongdoing. The California Bar Association has been urged to prohibit elected prosecutors or candidates for the job from accepting donations from law enforcement unions.

UNDATED (AP) — State prosecutors have added their support for a bill that would help ensure disciplinary actions against officers cannot be later reversed by an outside arbitrator. The Oregon District Attorneys’ Association now joins state police chiefs, sheriffs and a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers in urging Gov. Kate Brown to convene a special session to pass the bill, which has twice failed in regular legislative sessions. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that momentum is growing for lawmakers to pass new police accountability legislation this summer in a special legislative session, as widespread protests against racial injustice and police brutality continue.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police will stop responding to neighbor disputes, reports on homeless people, school discipline interventions and other non-criminal activities as part of a police reform plan announced Thursday. Mayor London Breed said officers would be replaced on non-violent calls by trained and unarmed professionals to limit unnecessary confrontation between the police department and the community. Breed said the city will develop the plan over the next year and follow models like the Cahoots program in the western Oregon city of Eugene. That community-based crisis program employs social workers and mental health workers to respond to disturbances where crimes are not being committed.