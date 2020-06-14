Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Twenty-five years ago, the Baltimore Stallions become the first and only U.S. team to win the Canadian Football League title. The Stallions won their final 13 games in 1995 in what turned out to be the CFL’s final season of a three-year run in the U.S. The Stallions drew crowds of more than 30,000 in Baltimore but wound up relocating to Montreal. Says star running back Mike Pringle: “Oh, man, it was bittersweet.”