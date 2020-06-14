WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:Daily Game
0-5-9
(zero, five, nine)Keno
06-10-14-18-21-27-34-37-39-40-45-48-53-54-57-65-68-74-76-77
(six, ten, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven)Match 4
09-11-16-24
(nine, eleven, sixteen, twenty-four)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $22 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
