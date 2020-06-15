BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE – Federal prosecutors say that for decades, the Navy’s leading supplier of high-strength steel for submarines provided subpar metal because one of the company’s longtime employees falsified lab results. The Justice Department said Monday the supplier, Kansas City-based Bradken Inc., paid $10.9 million as part of a deferred prosecution agreement. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 590 words. AP Photos.

SEATTLE – The former roommate of a woman accused of hacking Capital One and at least 30 other organizations has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms. That’s according to federal prosecutors. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 390 words.

SEATTLE – The City Council considers police oversight measures following weeks of protests over police abuses. DEVELOPING from 2 p.m. PDT meeting.

WASHINGTON – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is willing to testify to the congressional panel investigating the market dominance of Big Tech, but along with other tech industry CEOs, lawyers for the company say, according to a published report. SENT: 430 words. AP Photos.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The U.S. Treasury Department is withholding $679 million in coronavirus relief funding for tribes as a challenge over the agency’s distribution method makes its way through court. By Felicia Fonseca. SENT: 400 words.

NEW YORK – The WNBA on Monday announced plans to play a reduced season, with a 22-game schedule that would begin in late July without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 800 words. AP Photos.

—PIPELINE LEAK: Trans Mountain pipeline has oil leak at Canadian station.

—SUV OFF CLIFF: Authorities: 2 people killed when SUV goes off cliff.

—JAIL DEATH-INVESTIGATION: Roommate of woman accused of hacking pleads to having guns.

—SHEA-51ST STATE: Shea still hopes to create 51st state in eastern Washington.