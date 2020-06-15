Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Large protests in Seattle over police brutality and racial injustice have again caught the nation’s eye, but demonstrations have been part of the city since shortly after it was founded in 1851. This week, demonstrators have staked out several blocks near downtown Seattle. They named the area the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” demanded broad reforms and faced criticism from President Donald Trump, who called them anarchist occupiers. Similar descriptions of Seattle protests have been used for more than 100 years, stretching from large labor strikes before World War I to the massive 1999 WTO trade protests.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Department of Health says coronavirus infections are on the increase on both sides of the Cascades. The situation report says state epidemiologists have seen a particularly large increases in Benton, Yakima, Spokane and Franklin counties, but said the latest data through the end of May indicates likely increases in infections across the state. The results, the report says, includes increases in coronavirus transmission over Memorial Day weekend, but not infections that may have occurred during recent protests that have drawn tens of thousands of people together in cities and towns across the state.

SEATTLE (AP) — Fox News has removed digitally altered photos from its website after the Seattle Times noted misleading images used in the network’s coverage about a Seattle neighborhood that’s become a protest center against police brutality and racial injustice. The Seattle Times reports that the Fox News website featured at least two photos on Friday that inserted an image of a man standing with a military-style rifle, and that there were no disclaimers on how the images were manipulated when featured on the network’s website for most of the day Friday. Fox has removed the photos and a spokeswoman said it was a photo illustration.

NEW YORK (AP) — State officials in California and Washington are reviewing Amazon’s business practices to determine whether the company is violating any laws with respect to the independent merchants that sell goods on its site. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that California is examining the retail giant’s business practices, focusing partly on how Amazon treats independent sellers on its platform. Also on Friday, The New York Times reported that state investigators in Washington are reviewing Amazon’s handling of third-party sellers on its platform. The reports cited unnamed persons familiar with the matter.