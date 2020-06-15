Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — They’ve been pulled from steep canyons and rushing rivers, sometimes no longer breathing, after chasing a cryptic poem’s clues and promise of treasure deep into the Rocky Mountains. Now, many of those who’ve encountered imperiled or dead treasure seekers over the past decade have the same reaction to news that an unidentified person supposedly has found Forrest Fenn’s purported $2 million treasure at an undisclosed location. By Mead Gruver. SENT: 940 words. WITH AP Photos.

SEATTLE — The former roommate of a woman accused of hacking Capital One and at least 30 other organizations has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms, according to federal prosecutors. Park Quan, 67, pleaded guilty on Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to being a felon in possession of guns, according to U.S. Attorney Brian Moran. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 390 words.

