Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Seattle is a young city with a long history of protests

SEATTLE (AP) — Large protests in Seattle over police brutality and racial injustice have again caught the nation’s eye, but demonstrations have been part of the city since shortly after it was founded in 1851. This week, demonstrators have staked out several blocks near downtown Seattle. They named the area the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” demanded broad reforms and faced criticism from President Donald Trump, who called them anarchist occupiers. Similar descriptions of Seattle protests have been used for more than 100 years, stretching from large labor strikes before World War I to the massive 1999 WTO trade protests.

Report: COVID-19 cases on the rise in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Department of Health says coronavirus infections are on the increase on both sides of the Cascades. The situation report says state epidemiologists have seen a particularly large increases in Benton, Yakima, Spokane and Franklin counties, but said the latest data through the end of May indicates likely increases in infections across the state. The results, the report says, includes increases in coronavirus transmission over Memorial Day weekend, but not infections that may have occurred during recent protests that have drawn tens of thousands of people together in cities and towns across the state.

Fox News removes altered photos of Seattle protest zone

SEATTLE (AP) — Fox News has removed digitally altered photos from its website after the Seattle Times noted misleading images used in the network’s coverage about a Seattle neighborhood that’s become a protest center against police brutality and racial injustice. The Seattle Times reports that the Fox News website featured at least two photos on Friday that inserted an image of a man standing with a military-style rifle, and that there were no disclaimers on how the images were manipulated when featured on the network’s website for most of the day Friday. Fox has removed the photos and a spokeswoman said it was a photo illustration.

Reports: Amazon under scrutiny by California, Washington

NEW YORK (AP) — State officials in California and Washington are reviewing Amazon’s business practices to determine whether the company is violating any laws with respect to the independent merchants that sell goods on its site. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that California is examining the retail giant’s business practices, focusing partly on how Amazon treats independent sellers on its platform. Also on Friday, The New York Times reported that state investigators in Washington are reviewing Amazon’s handling of third-party sellers on its platform. The reports cited unnamed persons familiar with the matter.

Over 100 COVID-19 cases reported at Washington state prison

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Corrections says a prison is restricting movement at its medium-security unit after more than 100 officers and inmates tested positive for COVID-19. Coyote Ridge Corrections Center has confirmed more than half of its inmates at the facility are in quarantine because of potential exposure. Department officials say the announcement came after 30 corrections officers and 71 inmates tested positive. Another 33 people exhibited potential symptoms. The Connell-based prison has minimum and medium-security units but only the medium-security unit is on restricted movement.

Police ‘woefully undertrained’ on using force, experts say

BURIEN, Wash. (AP) — As calls grow for police reforms across the U.S., instructors and researchers say officers lack sufficient training on how and when to use force. That leaves them unprepared to handle tense situations. Better training can’t fix all the issues facing the nation’s police departments, but experts believe it would have a big impact. An instructor at Washington state’s police academy says officers are “woefully undertrained” and despite the training they do get, their “skills start to degrade immediately.” The amount of training varies by state, and the requirements for continued learning once officers are on the job can be minimal.

Armed people at Spokane protests criticized by politicians

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Some political leaders in Washington’s second-largest city are criticizing people who have shown up armed to silently watch protesters participating in Spokane’s recent weekend Black Lives Matter demonstrations. The Spokesman-Review says the politicians have labeled them as “armed vigilantes.” Officials who signed the statement include Mayor Nadine Woodward, the entire Spokane City Council, state legislators and some members of the city’s school board. The protests were sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. There have been no confrontations in Spokane between the armed people and the protesters. Another protest is scheduled for Sunday.

Woman accused of burning police vehicles during protests

SEATTLE (AP) — A woman has been arrested after authorities say she set fire to five Seattle police vehicles during a downtown Seattle protest late last month. The Seattle Times reports that Margaret Channon, 25, of Tacoma, is accused of of burning police vehicles on May 30. She was arrested Thursday She is charged by criminal complaint with five counts of arson. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney.

Protests continue for 15th day in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People in Portland continued protesting the death of George Floyd for the 15th day oafter city officials tried but did not come to agreement on budget plans. Mayor Ted Wheeler had said he planned to make $7 million in cuts, including by getting rid of three police units and planned to divert that money and $5 million more to programs that help people of color. But The Oregonian/OregonLive reports hundreds of people testified Wednesday and Thursday that city officials should take more drastic actions to begin to address systemic racism in the Portland Police Bureau. The Portland City Council ultimately failed to agree on the budget plans as they stood Thursday.

Oakland district moves closer to eliminating school police

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland’s school superintendent is backing a proposal to eliminate the school police force, which critics have long argued contributes to the criminalization of young black people. Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel and a majority of the school board support the proposal introduced at Wednesday’s meeting. A final vote is expected in two weeks. Critics have argued that police on campus disproportionately arrest black students. The measure is named for George Floyd, the black man whose death after he was restrained by police has sparked worldwide protests over racism and police brutality.