US-Voices of Protest-Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Editors:

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in big cities and tiny towns in every U.S. state to protest the killing of George Floyd, who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he pleaded for air. AP journalists talked to protesters across the U.S., and beyond, about why they are protesting.

The package, “Voices of Protest,” includes the stories of nurses, students, advocates, a police officer, people of different races and demographics. It will move at 8 a.m. ET Wednesday, June 17. It includes a vignettes-style text story, video, photos and portraits of the protesters. The story can be used in whole or in parts, with photos matching each vignette.

The protesters are from New York, New Jersey, Minnesota, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, Oregon, San Francisco, Louisiana, Australia and Sweden.

The AP