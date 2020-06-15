WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
6-1-8
(six, one, eight)Hit 5
11-17-19-27-29
(eleven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000Keno
04-07-16-17-20-21-29-32-42-43-48-53-55-60-63-64-69-72-74-77
(four, seven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-seven)Lotto
12-14-15-25-28-31
(twelve, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $3.6 millionMatch 4
02-09-21-23
(two, nine, twenty-one, twenty-three)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $22 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
