Washington Daybook
Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Jun. 15.
Monday, Jun. 15 9:30 AM Seattle City Council briefing
Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov
Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov
City Council Website: http://www.seattle.gov/council/
Monday, Jun. 15 – Wednesday, Jun. 17 CANCELED: Annual Liquid Biopsy Summit – CANCELED: Annual Liquid Biopsy Summit * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Location: Motif Seattle, 1415 5th Ave, Seattle, WA
Weblinks: http://liquidbiopsysummit.com/, https://twitter.com/CHI_Healthtech, #LiquidBiopsySummit
Contacts: CHI, chi@healthtech.com, 1 781 972 5400
CORPORATE DATA
Monday, Jun. 15 Expeditors International of Washington Inc: Interim 2020 Dividend payment date
Weblinks: https://investor.expeditors.com/financial-information/upcoming-earnings
Contacts: R Jordan Gates, Expeditors International of Washington Inc Investor Relations, investor@expeditors.com, 1 206 674 3427
Tuesday, Jun. 16 – Thursday, Jun. 18 Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference (GC&E) held virtually – Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference (GC&E) * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic
Weblinks: http://www.gcande.org, https://twitter.com/ACSGCI
Contacts: ACS Green Chemistry Institute, gceconferences@acs.org, 1 202 872 6102
