BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

SEATTLE – Police will return to an area of a Seattle neighborhood being occupied by protesters if there are threats to public safety, the chief of police said after a business owner complained that officers didn’t respond when he called 911 to report a break-in and vandalism. SENT: 410 words. With AP photos.

TORONTO — The U.S., Canada and Mexico have agreed to extend their agreements to keep their shared borders closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. By Rob Gillies. SENT: 320 words.

SEATTLE — The University of Washington Medical Center has announced plans to close its psychiatric facility at its Montlake center in Seattle, lay off employees and reduce the number of available inpatient beds after financial shortfall caused by the coronavirus. SENT: 320 words.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING OPERATION SENTENCE: Washington state man gets 30 years for human trafficking.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON STATE: King County seeks to ease more COVID-19 restrictions.

DOUBLE SHOOTING FATAL: 2 men dead after double shooting in Fall City, Washington.