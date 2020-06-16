ClearSign: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) _ ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.37. A year ago, they were trading at $1.01.

