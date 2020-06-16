Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The former roommate of a woman accused of hacking Capital One and at least 30 other organizations has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms. That’s according to federal prosecutors. Park Quan pleaded guilty on Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to being a felon in possession of guns. Quan was sharing a home with Paige Thompson in July 2019 when FBI agents searched the home and discovered a cache of weapons. Thompson was being investigated for data theft. Prosecutors and defense attorneys plan to recommend a four-year prison sentenced when Quan is sentenced on September 8, 2020.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Matt Shea is giving up his seat in the Washington House of Representatives, but he hasn’t given up his dream of creating a 51st state out of the eastern half of Washington.Shea spoke Saturday at a rally in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, that featured many prominent figures in the far-right “patriot” movement.The Spokesman-Review reports that Shea vowed to continue pushing for the creation of a 51st state called Liberty, separate from liberal Seattle and the rest of western Washington.Shea says he wants to put on the issue on the ballot for this November in every county in eastern Washington.He also suggested that northern Idaho might be included.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say the bodies found this week at a rural property in Idaho are those of two children missing since September. The Rexburg Police Department said Saturday that the remains found on Tuesday have been positively identified by the medical examiner’s office as belonging to 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan. Police had issued a warrant at the home of Chad Daybell, who recently married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell. The complex case spanned three states and transfixed the public with its ties to the mysterious deaths of the Daybells’ former spouses and the couple’s doomsday beliefs.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — About 80,000 Idaho residents through early June have signed up for Medicaid under the state’s voter-approved expanded coverage. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials said Friday that signups are averaging about 5% a month and will likely reach the estimated 91,000 who meet requirements. Officials also say that the overall number of people signing up for Medicaid has picked up as the economy has struggled with the coronavirus pandemic and is now at about 345,000. Enrollment for Medicaid expansion started Nov. 1, with coverage beginning Jan. 1. Voters authorized Medicaid expansion in 2018 with an initiative that passed with 61% of the vote.