Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A chain-link fence that blocked the downtown Portland, Oregon, jail from nightly protesters will be taken down. Portland police announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that they planned to dismantle most of the fence. They did not say when they would remove it. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that police set it up around the perimeter of the Multnomah County Justice Center on June 1, after protesters on May 29 broke in and set a fire on the first floor of the building. Protests over police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have continued every day since then.The fence became a point of contention where protesters and po

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has voted unanimously to bar police from using tear gas, pepper spray and several other crowd control devices after officers repeatedly used them on mostly peaceful demonstrators protesting racism and police brutality. The 9-0 vote Monday came amid frustration with the Seattle Police Department, which used tear gas to disperse protesters in the city’s densest neighborhood, Capitol Hill, just days after Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best promised not to. The council heard complaints from residents forced out of their homes by the gas even though they weren’t protesting.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s coronavirus cases continue to rise, with 184 new cases reported Monday – the highest daily count in the state since the start of the pandemic. The Oregon Health Authority says a portion of the increase is due to an outbreak in Union County in the rural northeastern part of the state, where 99 people were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19. A number of cases are associated with the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Union County, said Dr. Paul Cieslak, medical director for infectious diseases and immunizations at the Health Authority Public Health Division. Authorities weren’t more specific about exactly how many cases were tied to the church.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Democrat Maxine Dexter was sworn into office to serve out the remaining months of Mitch Greenlick’s term representing Northwest Portland’s House District 33. Dexter, who won the Democratic primary for the seat, faces Republican forestry consultant Dick Courter in the November general election. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports she took the oath of office on Sunday. Dexter, one of two Oregon doctors who won Democratic legislative primaries this year, is a pulmonologist and critical care physician at Kaiser Permanente. Greenlick represented the district for 17 years. He died in May at age 85