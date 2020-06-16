Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has voted unanimously to bar police from using tear gas, pepper spray and several other crowd control devices after officers repeatedly used them on mostly peaceful demonstrators protesting racism and police brutality. The 9-0 vote Monday came amid frustration with the Seattle Police Department, which used tear gas to disperse protesters in the city’s densest neighborhood, Capitol Hill, just days after Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best promised not to. The council heard complaints from residents forced out of their homes by the gas even though they weren’t protesting.

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. prosecutors say the Navy’s leading supplier of high-strength steel for submarines provided subpar metal for decades because one of the company’s longtime employees falsified lab results. The Justice Department said Monday the supplier, Kansas City-based Bradken Inc., paid $10.9 million as part of a deferred prosecution agreement. The company provides steel castings made at a foundry in Tacoma, Washington, that are used to make submarine hulls. Prosecutors say Bradken discovered the fraud in 2017 but failed to fully disclose its scope to the Navy. The foundry’s lab director also has been charged criminally. The company said the incident is not representative of the organization.

SEATTLE (AP) — The former roommate of a woman accused of hacking Capital One and at least 30 other organizations has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms. That’s according to federal prosecutors. Park Quan pleaded guilty on Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to being a felon in possession of guns. Quan was sharing a home with Paige Thompson in July 2019 when FBI agents searched the home and discovered a cache of weapons. Thompson was being investigated for data theft. Prosecutors and defense attorneys plan to recommend a four-year prison sentenced when Quan is sentenced on September 8, 2020.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The Trans Mountain pipeline has suffered an oil spill at a Canadian pump station that caused a temporary shut down. The Bellingham Herald reported the pipeline leaked at the Sumas Pump Station in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Saturday. The pipeline carries about 300,000 barrels of crude oil and fuel each day in Canada. A portion of the pipeline stretching about 69 miles delivers oil across Washington state. Trans Mountain Corporation says the leak at the station about 10 miles north of Sumas, Washington, released between 940 and 1,195 barrels of light crude oil that was contained on Trans Mountain property.