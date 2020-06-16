Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2:30 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANADA-US BORDER

TORONTO — The U.S., Canada and Mexico have agreed to extend their agreements to keep their shared borders closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday’s agreement extends the closure by another 30 days. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May. By Rob Gillies. SENT: 320 words.

MISSING KIDS-DAYBELL PLEA

BOISE — A man charged with destroying evidence after police said the bodies of two missing kids were found on his Idaho property has pleaded not guilty. Chad Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, filed documents notifying the court of Daybell’s not-guilty plea late last week. He said Daybell requested a preliminary hearing and a jury trial. Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her brother, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, on June 9 after months of searching. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 370 words. WITH AP Photos.

SHOOTING-BOY KILLED-DEATH PENALTY

HORSESHOE BEND — Boise County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against an Idaho man accused of fatally shooting an 11-year-old boy in March. Prosecutor Adam Strong filed the notice of intent to seek the death penalty on May 20 against Benjamin Poirier, 44, of Emmett after police say he killed the boy in Horseshoe Bend on March 15, the Idaho Statesman reported. SENT: 250 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS-SEATTLE

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best says officers will go into the several-block area being occupied by protesters if there are threats to public safety. Police pulled back from a part of the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood after recent clashes with people protesting the Minneapolis death of George Floyd near the department’s East Precinct. A festival-like atmosphere has emerged in the area, now called the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,” with participants painting a Black Lives Matter mural on the street and planting a community garden. SENT: 300 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

SEATTLE — Washington state’s most populous county has applied to move into Phase 2 of reopening from coronavirus restrictions. King County, which has about 2.2 million residents, wants to relax rules for businesses like restaurants, barbers and retail operations. SENT: 260 words.