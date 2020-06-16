Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAPITAL ONE HACKER-ROOMMATE

Roommate of woman accused of hacking pleads to having guns

SEATTLE (AP) — The former roommate of a woman accused of hacking Capital One and at least 30 other organizations has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms. That’s according to federal prosecutors. Park Quan pleaded guilty on Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to being a felon in possession of guns. Quan was sharing a home with Paige Thompson in July 2019 when FBI agents searched the home and discovered a cache of weapons. Thompson was being investigated for data theft. Prosecutors and defense attorneys plan to recommend a four-year prison sentenced when Quan is sentenced on September 8, 2020.

SHEA-51ST STATE

Shea still hopes to create 51st state in eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Matt Shea is giving up his seat in the Washington House of Representatives, but he hasn’t given up his dream of creating a 51st state out of the eastern half of Washington.Shea spoke Saturday at a rally in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, that featured many prominent figures in the far-right “patriot” movement.The Spokesman-Review reports that Shea vowed to continue pushing for the creation of a 51st state called Liberty, separate from liberal Seattle and the rest of western Washington.Shea says he wants to put on the issue on the ballot for this November in every county in eastern Washington.He also suggested that northern Idaho might be included.

MISSING KIDS-COMMUNITY MOURNS

Bodies of 2 kids identified as Idaho community mourns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say the bodies found this week at a rural property in Idaho are those of two children missing since September. The Rexburg Police Department said Saturday that the remains found on Tuesday have been positively identified by the medical examiner’s office as belonging to 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan. Police had issued a warrant at the home of Chad Daybell, who recently married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell. The complex case spanned three states and transfixed the public with its ties to the mysterious deaths of the Daybells’ former spouses and the couple’s doomsday beliefs.

MEDICAID EXPANSION-IDAHO

Idaho Medicaid expansion numbers continue to rise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — About 80,000 Idaho residents through early June have signed up for Medicaid under the state’s voter-approved expanded coverage. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials said Friday that signups are averaging about 5% a month and will likely reach the estimated 91,000 who meet requirements. Officials also say that the overall number of people signing up for Medicaid has picked up as the economy has struggled with the coronavirus pandemic and is now at about 345,000. Enrollment for Medicaid expansion started Nov. 1, with coverage beginning Jan. 1. Voters authorized Medicaid expansion in 2018 with an initiative that passed with 61% of the vote.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho governor gives OK to lift more virus restrictions

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little says Idaho can move to the fourth and final stage of his plan to return to regular activity during the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes despite a bump in infections, including among healthcare workers. The Republican governor said Thursday that restrictions will be lifted Saturday that will allow gatherings of more than 50 people as long as precautions are taken. Employers can resume unrestricted staffing, but should protect workers with physical distancing and other measures. Visits to senior living facilities can resume as well. The wearing of face coverings should continue when people go out in public.

BORDER ROAD-LAWSUIT

US delays repairs for Idaho road in grizzly bear habitat

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials are delaying repairs of an impassable northern Idaho road in important grizzly bear habitat near the Canadian border following a lawsuit. Court documents filed Wednesday say work to reopen about 5 miles of the dirt road because of threats to border security will wait until 2021 instead of starting this summer. The Center for Biological Diversity in March sued the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, claiming that reopening the road will harm grizzly bears and other wildlife in the Selkirk Mountains. U.S. officials want to patrol the road because they fear people illegally cross the border in that area.