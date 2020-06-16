Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AMERICA PROTESTS-OREGON

Portland police say they’ll remove fence from downtown jail

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A chain-link fence that blocked the downtown Portland, Oregon, jail from nightly protesters will be taken down. Portland police announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that they planned to dismantle most of the fence. They did not say when they would remove it. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that police set it up around the perimeter of the Multnomah County Justice Center on June 1, after protesters on May 29 broke in and set a fire on the first floor of the building. Protests over police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have continued every day since then.The fence became a point of contention where protesters and po

AMERICA PROTESTS-SEATTLE

Seattle council bans police use of crowd control weapons

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has voted unanimously to bar police from using tear gas, pepper spray and several other crowd control devices after officers repeatedly used them on mostly peaceful demonstrators protesting racism and police brutality. The 9-0 vote Monday came amid frustration with the Seattle Police Department, which used tear gas to disperse protesters in the city’s densest neighborhood, Capitol Hill, just days after Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best promised not to. The council heard complaints from residents forced out of their homes by the gas even though they weren’t protesting.

CORONAVIRUS CASES INCREASE

Spike in Oregon COVID-19 cases tied to Union County church

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s coronavirus cases continue to rise, with 184 new cases reported Monday – the highest daily count in the state since the start of the pandemic. The Oregon Health Authority says a portion of the increase is due to an outbreak in Union County in the rural northeastern part of the state, where 99 people were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19. A number of cases are associated with the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Union County, said Dr. Paul Cieslak, medical director for infectious diseases and immunizations at the Health Authority Public Health Division. Authorities weren’t more specific about exactly how many cases were tied to the church.

LAWMAKER SWORN IN

Portland Democrat sworn into Oregon Legislature

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Democrat Maxine Dexter was sworn into office to serve out the remaining months of Mitch Greenlick’s term representing Northwest Portland’s House District 33. Dexter, who won the Democratic primary for the seat, faces Republican forestry consultant Dick Courter in the November general election. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports she took the oath of office on Sunday. Dexter, one of two Oregon doctors who won Democratic legislative primaries this year, is a pulmonologist and critical care physician at Kaiser Permanente. Greenlick represented the district for 17 years. He died in May at age 85

SUV OFF CLIFF

Authorities: 2 people killed when SUV goes off cliff

WILLAMINA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when their SUV went off a cliff in rural northwest Oregon. Local fire authorities on Sunday rescued one other person from the SUV, which was 100 or more feet down a steep embankment north of Willamina in Yamhill County. Three other people were found along the road about two miles from the crash site, authorities said. Mariah Prescott, administrative assistant for local fire officials, said Monday that she believes those three were in the vehicle when it crashed but were able to make it back to the road. Those three people were taken to Salem Hospital. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports authorities recovered the SUV and the two people found dead.

CAPITAL ONE HACKER-ROOMMATE

Roommate of woman accused of hacking pleads to having guns

SEATTLE (AP) — The former roommate of a woman accused of hacking Capital One and at least 30 other organizations has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms. That’s according to federal prosecutors. Park Quan pleaded guilty on Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to being a felon in possession of guns. Quan was sharing a home with Paige Thompson in July 2019 when FBI agents searched the home and discovered a cache of weapons. Thompson was being investigated for data theft. Prosecutors and defense attorneys plan to recommend a four-year prison sentenced when Quan is sentenced on September 8, 2020.

SHEA-51ST STATE

Shea still hopes to create 51st state in eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Matt Shea is giving up his seat in the Washington House of Representatives, but he hasn’t given up his dream of creating a 51st state out of the eastern half of Washington.Shea spoke Saturday at a rally in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, that featured many prominent figures in the far-right “patriot” movement.The Spokesman-Review reports that Shea vowed to continue pushing for the creation of a 51st state called Liberty, separate from liberal Seattle and the rest of western Washington.Shea says he wants to put on the issue on the ballot for this November in every county in eastern Washington.He also suggested that northern Idaho might be included.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon governor to release some inmates to slow virus spread

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has asked for a list names by June 22 of inmates eligible for possible release to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the state prison system. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the state Department of Corrections was asked to perform an analysis of inmates who are vulnerable to the coronavirus and meet the outlined criteria for possible commutation. About 100 inmates were identified. The Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem has confirmed more than 100 inmates and several employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Three other prisons also have confirmed cases.