Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Seattle council bans police use of crowd control weapons

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has voted unanimously to bar police from using tear gas, pepper spray and several other crowd control devices after officers repeatedly used them on mostly peaceful demonstrators protesting racism and police brutality. The 9-0 vote Monday came amid frustration with the Seattle Police Department, which used tear gas to disperse protesters in the city’s densest neighborhood, Capitol Hill, just days after Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best promised not to. The council heard complaints from residents forced out of their homes by the gas even though they weren’t protesting.

US: Company provided subpar steel for Navy submarine hulls

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. prosecutors say the Navy’s leading supplier of high-strength steel for submarines provided subpar metal for decades because one of the company’s longtime employees falsified lab results. The Justice Department said Monday the supplier, Kansas City-based Bradken Inc., paid $10.9 million as part of a deferred prosecution agreement. The company provides steel castings made at a foundry in Tacoma, Washington, that are used to make submarine hulls. Prosecutors say Bradken discovered the fraud in 2017 but failed to fully disclose its scope to the Navy. The foundry’s lab director also has been charged criminally. The company said the incident is not representative of the organization.

Roommate of woman accused of hacking pleads to having guns

SEATTLE (AP) — The former roommate of a woman accused of hacking Capital One and at least 30 other organizations has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms. That’s according to federal prosecutors. Park Quan pleaded guilty on Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to being a felon in possession of guns. Quan was sharing a home with Paige Thompson in July 2019 when FBI agents searched the home and discovered a cache of weapons. Thompson was being investigated for data theft. Prosecutors and defense attorneys plan to recommend a four-year prison sentenced when Quan is sentenced on September 8, 2020.

Trans Mountain pipeline has oil leak at Canadian station

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The Trans Mountain pipeline has suffered an oil spill at a Canadian pump station that caused a temporary shut down. The Bellingham Herald reported the pipeline leaked at the Sumas Pump Station in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Saturday. The pipeline carries about 300,000 barrels of crude oil and fuel each day in Canada. A portion of the pipeline stretching about 69 miles delivers oil across Washington state. Trans Mountain Corporation says the leak at the station about 10 miles north of Sumas, Washington, released between 940 and 1,195 barrels of light crude oil that was contained on Trans Mountain property.

Authorities: 2 people killed when SUV goes off cliff

WILLAMINA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when their SUV went off a cliff in rural northwest Oregon. Local fire authorities on Sunday rescued one other person from the SUV, which was 100 or more feet down a steep embankment north of Willamina in Yamhill County. Three other people were found along the road about two miles from the crash site, authorities said. Mariah Prescott, administrative assistant for local fire officials, said Monday that she believes those three were in the vehicle when it crashed but were able to make it back to the road. Those three people were taken to Salem Hospital. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports authorities recovered the SUV and the two people found dead.

Kitsap coroner to determine cause of jail inmate death

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — The investigation into the death of a Kitsap County Jail inmate accused of murder is awaiting a report from the county coroner to determine the cause of death. The report is expected in six to seven weeks. Bremerton police say Sean Michael Howell confessed to killing Sabrina Olson-Smith at his house. In Howell’s statement to detectives, he said he believed Olson-Smith was a demon. Corrections officers entered Howell’s cell and tried to restrain him after he allegedly was seen tampering with the sprinkler, but resisted and was injured. He died May 15 at a hospital.

Report: COVID-19 cases on the rise in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Department of Health says coronavirus infections are on the increase on both sides of the Cascades. The situation report says state epidemiologists have seen a particularly large increases in Benton, Yakima, Spokane and Franklin counties, but said the latest data through the end of May indicates likely increases in infections across the state. The results, the report says, includes increases in coronavirus transmission over Memorial Day weekend, but not infections that may have occurred during recent protests that have drawn tens of thousands of people together in cities and towns across the state.

Fox News removes altered photos of Seattle protest zone

SEATTLE (AP) — Fox News has removed digitally altered photos from its website after the Seattle Times noted misleading images used in the network’s coverage about a Seattle neighborhood that’s become a protest center against police brutality and racial injustice. The Seattle Times reports that the Fox News website featured at least two photos on Friday that inserted an image of a man standing with a military-style rifle, and that there were no disclaimers on how the images were manipulated when featured on the network’s website for most of the day Friday. Fox has removed the photos and a spokeswoman said it was a photo illustration.

Reports: Amazon under scrutiny by California, Washington

NEW YORK (AP) — State officials in California and Washington are reviewing Amazon’s business practices to determine whether the company is violating any laws with respect to the independent merchants that sell goods on its site. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that California is examining the retail giant’s business practices, focusing partly on how Amazon treats independent sellers on its platform. Also on Friday, The New York Times reported that state investigators in Washington are reviewing Amazon’s handling of third-party sellers on its platform. The reports cited unnamed persons familiar with the matter.

Over 100 COVID-19 cases reported at Washington state prison

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Corrections says a prison is restricting movement at its medium-security unit after more than 100 officers and inmates tested positive for COVID-19. Coyote Ridge Corrections Center has confirmed more than half of its inmates at the facility are in quarantine because of potential exposure. Department officials say the announcement came after 30 corrections officers and 71 inmates tested positive. Another 33 people exhibited potential symptoms. The Connell-based prison has minimum and medium-security units but only the medium-security unit is on restricted movement.