Oregon Digest Advisory

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported 278 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, marking the highest daily count in the state since the start of the pandemic. By Sara Cline. SENT: 180 words.

OREGON SPECIAL SESSION

Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday she will convene a special legislative session next week to address the state’s COVID-19 pandemic and to improve police accountability following weeks of protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. SENT: 290 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS SEATTLE

SEATTLE — Police will return to an area of a Seattle neighborhood being occupied by protesters if there are threats to public safety, the chief of police said after a business owner complained that officers didn’t respond when he called 911 to report a break-in and vandalism. SENT: 410 words. With AP photos.

FRED MEYER RACISM LAWSUIT: Black worker claims Portland store fired him after pattern of racism complaint.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON STATE: King County seeks to ease more COVID-19 restrictions.

