AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 16.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 16 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks at GWU forum on social media disinformation – George Washington University’s Institute for Data, Democracy & Politics (IDDP) hosts International Forum on COVID-19 Social Media Disinformation, highlighting the ‘false, misleading and dangerous social media content regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that harms the health and financial security of consumers in the United States and around the world’. Speakers include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democrats Sens. Patty Murray and Richard Blumenthal, and Reps. David Cicilline and Jan Schakowsky, European Commission for Values and Transparency Vice President Vera Jourova, Canadian lawmaker Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, and British lawmaker Damian Collins

Weblinks: http://www.gwu.edu/index.cfm, https://twitter.com/GWtweets

Contacts: George Washington University press, gwmedia@gwu.edu, 1 202 994 6460; Jason Shevrin, GWU, jshevrin@gwu.edu, 1 202 994 5631;

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSefrwclqtcsnIq2js_Ul0cNvVtKhsb4QOl2Q2gCiAuL2CKM3w/viewform?fbzx=-1371252698557201885

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 16 1:30 PM Washington State Transportation Commission meeting on transportation issues in Bellingham area

Weblinks: http://www.wstc.wa.gov

Contacts: Reema Griffith, WSTC Exec Dir, 1 360 705 7070

https://wstc.wa.gov/agendas/2020/06/05/meeting-agenda-june-16-17-2020/

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 16 – Thursday, Jun. 18 Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference (GC&E) held virtually – Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference (GC&E) * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.gcande.org, https://twitter.com/ACSGCI

Contacts: ACS Green Chemistry Institute, gceconferences@acs.org, 1 202 872 6102

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 18 5:00 PM Town Hall Project virtual town hall on voting by mail – Town Hall Project virtual town hall on #VoteByMail, on the benefits and challenges of voting by mail, with Democrats Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. Joe Neguse, and Washington state Secretary of State Kim Wyman

Weblinks: http://townhallproject.com, https://twitter.com/townhallproject

Contacts: Town Hall Project, info@townhallproject.com

Watch at https://www.facebook.com/TownHallProject/posts/2612175652370530