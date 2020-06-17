BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 3:35 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON STATE BUDGET

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state is facing a reduction in projected state revenues of about $8.8 billion over the next three years due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, new numbers released Wednesday show. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 940 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK ONE GOOD THING WOODEN MONEY

TENINO, Wash. — The blue-cheese salad dressing, butter, ground turkey, cans of grain-free dog food and new toothbrush came to $24.97. Laurie Mahlenbrei handed the cashier a slice of wood marked $25, and walked out. The wooden currency is good only in the small city of Tenino, Washington, part of an effort to help residents and local merchants alike get through the economic fallout of the pandemic. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 590 words. With AP photos, AP video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON STATE

SEATTLE — Washington state health officials say a mistake in how they’ve reported negative COVID-19 results caused them to report a lower percentage of positive tests than was actually occurring. SENT: 350 words.

CONGRESS FAA

The chairman of a Senate committee accused the Federal Aviation Administration of stonewalling lawmakers’ attempts to understand how the agency approved a Boeing jet that later suffered two deadly crashes and whether the FAA retaliates against whistle blowers in its ranks. SENT: 630 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — City commissioners in Portland, Oregon, voted Wednesday to cut nearly $16 million from the police budget in response to concerns about use of force and racial injustice. SENT: 280 words.

APPLE FARMERS FOOD ASSISTANCE

YAKIMA, Wash. — Apple growers in Washington state have asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to reconsider its eligibility requirements for direct payments through the coronavirus food assistance program. SENT: 320 words.

SPORTS

FBC WASHINGTON THOMSON: Washington adds graduate transfer QB Kevin Thomson

IN BRIEF

POLICE RESTRAINT DEATH: Inslee: State Patrol will start new investigation into the death of black man in Tacoma police custody.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON: Rural Oregon county to rescind virus reopening amid outbreak.

FATHER KILLS CHILD: Medical examiner: Father killed 7-year-old daughter, self.