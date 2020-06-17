Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Residents of coronavirus-ravaged Yakima County must do more to prevent the spread of the pandemic. That’s according to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday. Yakima County has 250,000 residents, but has recorded more than 5,700 cases of COVID-19, the second-highest total in the state after much larger King County.The Democratic governor called the virus a sort of “”earthquake″ that was devastating the Yakima economy.A big reason the valley has so many cases is that too many people are refusing to wear masks. Inslee cited a recent finding that only about 35% of Yakima County residents would wear masks when patronizing a business.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man charged with destroying evidence after police said the bodies of two missing kids were found on his Idaho property has pleaded not guilty. Chad Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, filed documents notifying the court of Daybell’s not-guilty plea late last week. Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her brother, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, on June 9 after months of searching. The children hadn’t been seen since September, and investigators said the children’s mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad both lied to police about the kids’ whereabouts. Lori Daybell has been in jail since February, charged with child abandonment and obstructing the investigation.

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho (AP) — Boise County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against an Idaho man accused of fatally shooting an 11-year-old boy. The Idaho Statesman reported that prosecutors filed the notice of intent to seek the death penalty against 44-year-old Benjamin Poirier after police say he killed the boy in Horseshoe Bend on March 15. Police say Poirier is accused of walking into the trailer park where the boy lived and was heard yelling about the end of the world. He allegedly started shooting through the trailer and a bullet struck the child. Poirier’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s most populous county has applied to move into Phase 2 of reopening from coronavirus restrictions. King County, which has about 2.2 million residents, wants to relax rules for businesses like restaurants, barbers and retail operations. The Seattle Times reports the King County Board of Health voted unanimously late Monday afternoon to send its application to the state. Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order began March 23 and is now being relaxed — gradually, piecemeal — across the state. All but six of Washington’s 39 counties have advanced at least to Phase 2. King County has been in a “modified Phase 1” since June 5.