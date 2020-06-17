Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A church in rural northeastern Oregon is now the epicenter of the state’s largest coronavirus outbreak, as 236 people tested positive for the disease. In response to the increasing case counts Gov. Kate Brown last week said she was putting all county applications for further reopening from her COVID-19 restrictions on hold for seven days. The Oregon Health Authority reported 278 new statewide cases Tuesday — a 51% increase from Monday’s case count. Officials cited the rise in cases due largely to increased testing, contact tracing, workplace outbreaks “as well as potential spread in the community.” The largest outbreak, which was first made public Monday, is associated with Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Union County.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Health & Science University is working on a new approach to studying the spread of COVID-19 after health-care experts from the state’s communities of color raised concerns that the original project’s design was flawed by racial biases. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Key to Oregon study, a project by Oregon Health & Sciences University and the Oregon Health Authority, aims to survey 100,000 Oregonians and monitor them for COVID-19. One of the original goals was to recruit large numbers of participants from communities of color, to help identify outbreaks in those areas. The decision to redesign the study came after several community leaders wrote to OHSU detailing their concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — At least two Portland-based reporters were hurt in recent days while covering protests against police brutality. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Oregonian journalist Beth Nakamura recounted police slamming her with a baton while Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling said he was shoved into a wall by a police officer and hit by a crowd control munition. The reporters say they identified themselves to police as press. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called them alarming incidents that need to be addressed. Police spokesperson Lt. Tina Jones says they continue to work with media partners about the importance of following lawful orders so they can stay safe and avoid arrest or altercation.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday she will convene a special legislative session next week to address the state’s COVID-19 pandemic and to improve police accountability following weeks of protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Brown said the session would start June 24. And, in a statement, Brown said she will likely call for a second special session later in the summer to address the huge budget hit coronavirus limitations on businesses and spending. Last month state economists said Oregon faces an 11% drop in revenue from the previous biennium as the coronavirus pandemic triggered a shutdown order and a consequent drop in tax payments.