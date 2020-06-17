Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A recession is expected to curtail Americans’ generosity following a record year for charitable donations. But the recent wave of money dedicated to fighting the coronavirus and racial inequality in the U.S. is offering a beacon of hope for nonprofits in 2020. The Giving USA report released Tuesday estimates nearly $450 billion was donated to charities in 2019. The 2.4% uptick from the previous year when adjusted for inflation marked a record year for giving that reflected a booming economy. Individuals continue to make up the majority of dollars donated, or nearly 70% in 2019. The rest is given by foundations, corporations and others.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Residents of coronavirus-ravaged Yakima County must do more to prevent the spread of the pandemic. That’s according to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday. Yakima County has 250,000 residents, but has recorded more than 5,700 cases of COVID-19, the second-highest total in the state after much larger King County.The Democratic governor called the virus a sort of “”earthquake″ that was devastating the Yakima economy.A big reason the valley has so many cases is that too many people are refusing to wear masks. Inslee cited a recent finding that only about 35% of Yakima County residents would wear masks when patronizing a business.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s most populous county has applied to move into Phase 2 of reopening from coronavirus restrictions. King County, which has about 2.2 million residents, wants to relax rules for businesses like restaurants, barbers and retail operations. The Seattle Times reports the King County Board of Health voted unanimously late Monday afternoon to send its application to the state. Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order began March 23 and is now being relaxed — gradually, piecemeal — across the state. All but six of Washington’s 39 counties have advanced at least to Phase 2. King County has been in a “modified Phase 1” since June 5.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best says officers will go into an area being occupied by protesters if there are threats to public safety. Police previously pulled back from a part of the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood near the department’s East Precinct in the wake of recent clashes with people protesting police brutality after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Now called the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,” participants have painted a Black Lives Matter mural on the street and planted a community garden. The situation has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump, who claimed without merit that violent people had taken over.