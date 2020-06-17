Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The arena for Seattle’s expansion NHL team is behind schedule by a couple of months but is still expected to open in plenty of time for the team to begin play in the 2021-22 NHL season. Team President Tod Leiweke said there have been a few issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the timeline being adjusted. The initial hope was for the building to be completed in June 2021. Lewieke said the expectation now is that the venue will be complete later in the summer.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Sounders midfielder Harry Shipp announced his retirement after seven seasons with three different Major League Soccer teams. Shipp’s announcement comes ahead of the MLS’s return to action next month with a tournament in Florida. Shipp played the last four seasons with the Sounders and also played with Montreal and Chicago earlier in his career. The 28-year-old started 41 of 64 matches played during his time with Seattle and scored 10 goals with seven assists. Shipp saw action as a substitute in both of Seattle’s matches prior to the shutdown of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNDATED (AP) — Attorneys have filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in federal court. It seeks to prevent the association from limiting the amount of money athletes can make off their names, images and likenesses. Arizona State swimmer Grant House and Oregon women’s basketball player Sedona Prince are the plaintiffs. The suit seeks class-action status. The legal challenge comes as the NCAA is the process of changing its rules to allow college athletes to earn money from third parties for things such as social media endorsements, sponsorship deals and personal appearances.