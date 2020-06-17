ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Idaho Cash
04-05-24-29-30
(four, five, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $49,000Lotto America
12-19-21-26-48, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2
(twelve, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-eight; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $26 millionPick 3 Day
6-8-3
(six, eight, three)Pick 3 Night
5-9-4
(five, nine, four)Powerball
07-10-63-64-68, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, ten, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $22 millionWeekly Grand
03-06-13-16-27
(three, six, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-seven)