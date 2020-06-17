ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

04-05-24-29-30

(four, five, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $49,000

Lotto America

12-19-21-26-48, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2

(twelve, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-eight; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $26 million

Pick 3 Day

6-8-3

(six, eight, three)

Pick 3 Night

5-9-4

(five, nine, four)

Powerball

07-10-63-64-68, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

(seven, ten, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Weekly Grand

03-06-13-16-27

(three, six, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-seven)