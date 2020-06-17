Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2:50 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Health officials in southwestern Idaho say a coronavirus outbreak linked to patrons at six Boise bars has spread to 34 confirmed cases. Officials said Tuesday that the infected bar patrons are mostly in their 20s and 30s, but they have also spread the illness to household members. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 440 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE BUDGET

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state is facing a reduction in projected state revenues of about $8.8 billion over the next three years due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, new numbers released Wednesday show. By Rachel La Courte. SENT: 941 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS-OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — City commissioners in Portland, Oregon, voted Wednesday to cut nearly $16 million from the police budget in response to concerns about use of force and racial injustice. SENT: 275 words.

APPLE FARMERS-FOOD ASSISTANCE

YAKIMA, Wash. — Apple growers in Washington state have asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to reconsider its eligibility requirements for direct payments through the coronavirus food assistance program. SENT: 319 words.

BEEHIVES STOLEN-ARREST

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A man who stole dozens of beehives across the West has been arrested in Washington state, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said. The bees could be worth more than $200,000. SENT: 209 words.