Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-YAKIMA COUNTY

Inslee: Yakima County must do more to prevent coronavirus

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Residents of coronavirus-ravaged Yakima County must do more to prevent the spread of the pandemic. That’s according to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday. Yakima County has 250,000 residents, but has recorded more than 5,700 cases of COVID-19, the second-highest total in the state after much larger King County.The Democratic governor called the virus a sort of “”earthquake″ that was devastating the Yakima economy.A big reason the valley has so many cases is that too many people are refusing to wear masks. Inslee cited a recent finding that only about 35% of Yakima County residents would wear masks when patronizing a business.

MISSING KIDS-DAYBELL PLEA

Man accused of hiding missing kids’ bodies pleads not guilty

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man charged with destroying evidence after police said the bodies of two missing kids were found on his Idaho property has pleaded not guilty. Chad Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, filed documents notifying the court of Daybell’s not-guilty plea late last week. Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her brother, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, on June 9 after months of searching. The children hadn’t been seen since September, and investigators said the children’s mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad both lied to police about the kids’ whereabouts. Lori Daybell has been in jail since February, charged with child abandonment and obstructing the investigation.

SHOOTING-BOY KILLED-DEATH PENALTY

Idaho prosecutors seek death penalty for shooting suspect

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho (AP) — Boise County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against an Idaho man accused of fatally shooting an 11-year-old boy. The Idaho Statesman reported that prosecutors filed the notice of intent to seek the death penalty against 44-year-old Benjamin Poirier after police say he killed the boy in Horseshoe Bend on March 15. Police say Poirier is accused of walking into the trailer park where the boy lived and was heard yelling about the end of the world. He allegedly started shooting through the trailer and a bullet struck the child. Poirier’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

King County seeks to ease more COVID-19 restrictions

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s most populous county has applied to move into Phase 2 of reopening from coronavirus restrictions. King County, which has about 2.2 million residents, wants to relax rules for businesses like restaurants, barbers and retail operations. The Seattle Times reports the King County Board of Health voted unanimously late Monday afternoon to send its application to the state. Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order began March 23 and is now being relaxed — gradually, piecemeal — across the state. All but six of Washington’s 39 counties have advanced at least to Phase 2. King County has been in a “modified Phase 1” since June 5.

CAPITAL ONE HACKER-ROOMMATE

Roommate of woman accused of hacking pleads to having guns

SEATTLE (AP) — The former roommate of a woman accused of hacking Capital One and at least 30 other organizations has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms. That’s according to federal prosecutors. Park Quan pleaded guilty on Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to being a felon in possession of guns. Quan was sharing a home with Paige Thompson in July 2019 when FBI agents searched the home and discovered a cache of weapons. Thompson was being investigated for data theft. Prosecutors and defense attorneys plan to recommend a four-year prison sentenced when Quan is sentenced on September 8, 2020.

SHEA-51ST STATE

Shea still hopes to create 51st state in eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Matt Shea is giving up his seat in the Washington House of Representatives, but he hasn’t given up his dream of creating a 51st state out of the eastern half of Washington.Shea spoke Saturday at a rally in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, that featured many prominent figures in the far-right “patriot” movement.The Spokesman-Review reports that Shea vowed to continue pushing for the creation of a 51st state called Liberty, separate from liberal Seattle and the rest of western Washington.Shea says he wants to put on the issue on the ballot for this November in every county in eastern Washington.He also suggested that northern Idaho might be included.