Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Church tied to Oregon’s largest coronavirus outbreak

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A church in rural northeastern Oregon is now the epicenter of the state’s largest coronavirus outbreak, as 236 people tested positive for the disease. In response to the increasing case counts Gov. Kate Brown last week said she was putting all county applications for further reopening from her COVID-19 restrictions on hold for seven days. The Oregon Health Authority reported 278 new statewide cases Tuesday — a 51% increase from Monday’s case count. Officials cited the rise in cases due largely to increased testing, contact tracing, workplace outbreaks “as well as potential spread in the community.” The largest outbreak, which was first made public Monday, is associated with Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Union County.

OHSU to change virus study after complaints of bias

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Health & Science University is working on a new approach to studying the spread of COVID-19 after health-care experts from the state’s communities of color raised concerns that the original project’s design was flawed by racial biases. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Key to Oregon study, a project by Oregon Health & Sciences University and the Oregon Health Authority, aims to survey 100,000 Oregonians and monitor them for COVID-19. One of the original goals was to recruit large numbers of participants from communities of color, to help identify outbreaks in those areas. The decision to redesign the study came after several community leaders wrote to OHSU detailing their concerns

Police injure journalists covering Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — At least two Portland-based reporters were hurt in recent days while covering protests against police brutality. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Oregonian journalist Beth Nakamura recounted police slamming her with a baton while Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling said he was shoved into a wall by a police officer and hit by a crowd control munition. The reporters say they identified themselves to police as press. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called them alarming incidents that need to be addressed. Police spokesperson Lt. Tina Jones says they continue to work with media partners about the importance of following lawful orders so they can stay safe and avoid arrest or altercation.

Brown calls for special session for COVID-19, police reform

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday she will convene a special legislative session next week to address the state’s COVID-19 pandemic and to improve police accountability following weeks of protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Brown said the session would start June 24. And, in a statement, Brown said she will likely call for a second special session later in the summer to address the huge budget hit coronavirus limitations on businesses and spending. Last month state economists said Oregon faces an 11% drop in revenue from the previous biennium as the coronavirus pandemic triggered a shutdown order and a consequent drop in tax payments.

Black worker claims store fired him after racism complaint

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Fred Meyer employee who says he was fired from a Portland store after he complained about a pattern of racism has filed a $2 million lawsuit against the grocery store chain. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Michael Mangum, who is 26 and African American, says in his lawsuit filed Monday that he and other employees complained to higher ups, but instead of addressing the problem, Fred Meyer retaliated by ending his employment. Mangum worked in the produce department of the Interstate store from 2014 to 2019, according to his suit. A spokesman for Fred Meyer and Kroger, the store’s parent company, didn’t return requests for comment.

King County seeks to ease more COVID-19 restrictions

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s most populous county has applied to move into Phase 2 of reopening from coronavirus restrictions. King County, which has about 2.2 million residents, wants to relax rules for businesses like restaurants, barbers and retail operations. The Seattle Times reports the King County Board of Health voted unanimously late Monday afternoon to send its application to the state. Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order began March 23 and is now being relaxed — gradually, piecemeal — across the state. All but six of Washington’s 39 counties have advanced at least to Phase 2. King County has been in a “modified Phase 1” since June 5.

Portland police say they’ll remove fence from downtown jail

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A chain-link fence that blocked the downtown Portland, Oregon, jail from nightly protesters will be taken down. Portland police announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that they planned to dismantle most of the fence. They did not say when they would remove it. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that police set it up around the perimeter of the Multnomah County Justice Center on June 1, after protesters on May 29 broke in and set a fire on the first floor of the building. Protests over police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have continued every day since then.The fence became a point of contention where protesters and po