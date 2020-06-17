Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Donations to fight virus, injustice could sustain charities

SEATTLE (AP) — A recession is expected to curtail Americans’ generosity following a record year for charitable donations. But the recent wave of money dedicated to fighting the coronavirus and racial inequality in the U.S. is offering a beacon of hope for nonprofits in 2020. The Giving USA report released Tuesday estimates nearly $450 billion was donated to charities in 2019. The 2.4% uptick from the previous year when adjusted for inflation marked a record year for giving that reflected a booming economy. Individuals continue to make up the majority of dollars donated, or nearly 70% in 2019. The rest is given by foundations, corporations and others.

Inslee: Yakima County must do more to prevent coronavirus

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Residents of coronavirus-ravaged Yakima County must do more to prevent the spread of the pandemic. That’s according to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday. Yakima County has 250,000 residents, but has recorded more than 5,700 cases of COVID-19, the second-highest total in the state after much larger King County.The Democratic governor called the virus a sort of “”earthquake″ that was devastating the Yakima economy.A big reason the valley has so many cases is that too many people are refusing to wear masks. Inslee cited a recent finding that only about 35% of Yakima County residents would wear masks when patronizing a business.

King County seeks to ease more COVID-19 restrictions

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s most populous county has applied to move into Phase 2 of reopening from coronavirus restrictions. King County, which has about 2.2 million residents, wants to relax rules for businesses like restaurants, barbers and retail operations. The Seattle Times reports the King County Board of Health voted unanimously late Monday afternoon to send its application to the state. Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order began March 23 and is now being relaxed — gradually, piecemeal — across the state. All but six of Washington’s 39 counties have advanced at least to Phase 2. King County has been in a “modified Phase 1” since June 5.

Chief: Seattle protest area is not a police-free zone

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best says officers will go into an area being occupied by protesters if there are threats to public safety. Police previously pulled back from a part of the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood near the department’s East Precinct in the wake of recent clashes with people protesting police brutality after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Now called the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,” participants have painted a Black Lives Matter mural on the street and planted a community garden. The situation has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump, who claimed without merit that violent people had taken over.

2 men dead after double shooting in Fall City, Washington

FALL CITY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are investigating what led up to a fatal double shooting late Monday night in Fall City. The King County Sheriff’s Office said two men were killed in a double shooting on SE Issaquah Fall City Road. Authorities say one of the men shot himself in head in front of deputies. King County Sheriff’s Major Crime detectives are investigating the scene.

Washington state man gets 30 years for human trafficking

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a member of a human trafficking ring to 30 years in prison after prosecutors say he and fellow gang members paid for motel rooms, setup advertisements and collected money in northwestern Washington state. The Tacoma News Tribune reported that Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend sentenced 28-year-old Matthew Jeffrey Holt on Friday after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges including human trafficking and promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor. Holt was one of 11 charged in connection to operations in Pierce County. Holt is alleged to be the leader. His defense attorney said Holt had a traumatic and violent childhood and Holt fell into the lifestyle he was born into.

US: Company provided subpar steel for Navy submarine hulls

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. prosecutors say the Navy’s leading supplier of high-strength steel for submarines provided subpar metal for decades because one of the company’s longtime employees falsified lab results. The Justice Department said Monday the supplier, Kansas City-based Bradken Inc., paid $10.9 million as part of a deferred prosecution agreement. The company provides steel castings made at a foundry in Tacoma, Washington, that are used to make submarine hulls. Prosecutors say Bradken discovered the fraud in 2017 but failed to fully disclose its scope to the Navy. The foundry’s lab director also has been charged criminally. The company said the incident is not representative of the organization.

Canada, US and Mexico extend border restrictions to July 21.

TORONTO (AP) — The U.S., Canada and Mexico have agreed to extend their agreements to keep their shared borders closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday’s agreement extends the closure by another 30 days. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May. Mexico and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security also confirmed the extension at their borders.

FCC calls hours-long T-Mobile service outage ‘unacceptable’

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the U.S. communications regulator says T-Mobile’s nationwide, hours-long outage Monday was “unacceptable” and that the Federal Communications Commission will investigate. The FCC has fined telecom companies in the past for network outages. T-Mobile, one of the country’s three largest wireless service providers, said it had a “voice and text issue” that began around noon EDT Monday. The company said at 1 a.m. Tuesday that all problems had been resolved. The company blamed an internet-traffic issue that caused problems with its network for the outage. AT&T and Verizon said their networks were working normally.

Seattle psychiatric unit to close after $500M shortfall

SEATTLE (AP) — The University of Washington Medical Center has announced plans to close its psychiatric facility at its Montlake center in Seattle, lay off employees and reduce the number of available inpatient beds after financial shortfall caused by the coronavirus. Spokesperson Tina Mankowski says the decision will affect about 23 employees at the Seven North facility. The Seattle Times reported that Seven North closed to patients last month and workers were originally furloughed. The Washington State Nurses Association issued a statement Friday in response calling for UW Medicine to re-open the facility. Layoff negotiations are expected Monday.