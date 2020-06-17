AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 17.

Thursday, Jun. 18 5:00 PM Town Hall Project virtual town hall on voting by mail – Town Hall Project virtual town hall on #VoteByMail, on the benefits and challenges of voting by mail, with Democrats Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. Joe Neguse, and Washington state Secretary of State Kim Wyman

Weblinks: http://townhallproject.com, https://twitter.com/townhallproject

Contacts: Town Hall Project, info@townhallproject.com

Watch at https://www.facebook.com/TownHallProject/posts/2612175652370530

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. – Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana the exceptions