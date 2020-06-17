Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 4:15 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

LA GRANDE, Ore. Commissioners in a small, rural county in northeast Oregon voted Wednesday to recommend rolling back a loosening on restrictions as the county deals with the largest coronavirus outbreak in the state. SENT: 230 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — City commissioners in Portland, Oregon, voted Wednesday to cut nearly $16 million from the police budget in response to concerns about use of force and racial injustice. SENT: 280 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON STATE BUDGET

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state is facing a reduction in projected state revenues of about $8.8 billion over the next three years due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, new numbers released Wednesday show. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 940 words.

APPLE FARMERS FOOD ASSISTANCE

YAKIMA, Wash. — Apple growers in Washington state have asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to reconsider its eligibility requirements for direct payments through the coronavirus food assistance program. SENT: 320 words.

IN BRIEF:

PORTLAND JUNETEENTH: City of Portland to make Juneteenth a paid holiday.

FATHER KILLS CHILD: Medical examiner: Father killed 7-year-old daughter, self.

