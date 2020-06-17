WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Daily Game
3-6-6
(three, six, six)Hit 5
07-08-22-23-30
(seven, eight, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000Keno
06-10-16-17-19-20-22-26-28-30-31-39-40-47-51-53-57-68-69-73
(six, ten, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-three)Lotto
12-19-23-32-41-49
(twelve, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $3.7 millionMatch 4
02-03-13-24
(two, three, thirteen, twenty-four)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $26 millionPowerball
07-10-63-64-68, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, ten, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million