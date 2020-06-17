AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 17.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 18 5:00 PM Town Hall Project virtual town hall on voting by mail – Town Hall Project virtual town hall on #VoteByMail, on the benefits and challenges of voting by mail, with Democrats Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. Joe Neguse, and Washington state Secretary of State Kim Wyman

Weblinks: http://townhallproject.com, https://twitter.com/townhallproject

Contacts: Town Hall Project, info@townhallproject.com

Watch at https://www.facebook.com/TownHallProject/posts/2612175652370530

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jun. 19 – Sunday, Jun. 21 POSTPONED: Taste of Tacoma – POSTPONED: Emerald Queen Casino’s Taste of Tacoma, presented by BECU – Ultimate Summer Festival, featuring live entertainment, craft beer and wine tasting and live cooking demos * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Point Defiance Park, 5400 North Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA

Weblinks: http://www.tasteoftacoma.com, https://twitter.com/TasteofTacoma, #MeetMeAtTheTaste

Contacts: Trudi Webster, Festivals Inc, Trudiw@festivals-inc.com, 1 425 295 3262

——————–

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. – Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana the exceptions