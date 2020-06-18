BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington

AMERICA PROTESTS SEATTLE

SEATTLE — The largest labor group in the Seattle area has expelled the city’s police union, saying the guild representing officers failed to address racism within its ranks. SENT: 480 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK AIR QUALITY

YAKIMA — Reduced traffic and work commutes have likely lowered nitrogen dioxide pollution and improved people’s quality of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington state experts said. SENT: 360 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Portland, Oregon, say they cleared an area in the city’s Pearl District early Thursday when demonstrators tried to set up an “autonomous zone” similar to what protesters have enacted in Seattle. SENT: 390 words. With AP photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS UMATILLA COUNTY

PENDLETON, Ore. — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners has unanimously adopted an order that expresses support for local police officers and says that recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice “disregard and disrespect” members of law enforcement. SENT: 320 words.

SPORTS

FBN NFL JOSH GORDON

Frequently suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied to the NFL for reinstatement, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press. SENT: 260 words.

FBN LIFE WORK BALANCE

First in, last out. NFL general managers and coaches, and those who assist them, work within a highly competitive culture. Putting in extremely long hours is simply understood as part of the job. SENT: 710 words.

IN BRIEF

CAN VIRUS OUTBREAK BORDER VISITS: Canada closes cross-border park where families reunited.

USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT: USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier headed to Bremerton.