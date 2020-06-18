Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health officials in southwestern Idaho say a coronavirus outbreak linked to patrons at six Boise bars has spread to 34 confirmed cases. Officials said Tuesday that the infected bar patrons are mostly in their 20s and 30s, but they have spread the illness to household members. Health officials also said Tuesday that they identified three more Boise bars where infected individuals visited, plus another bar in Meridian. Eastern Idaho officials say an infected patron spent more than eight hours at a bar in Victor, and officials in west-central Idaho are tracking an outbreak linked to a grocery store in Washington County.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A man who stole dozens of beehives across the West has been arrested in Washington state. That’s according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The bees could be worth more than $200,000. Officials say there could be more than 30 victims spread across California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Fifty-six year old Perry David Bayes was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property in the first degree, which is a class B felony, according to officials.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Residents of coronavirus-ravaged Yakima County must do more to prevent the spread of the pandemic. That’s according to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday. Yakima County has 250,000 residents, but has recorded more than 5,700 cases of COVID-19, the second-highest total in the state after much larger King County.The Democratic governor called the virus a sort of “”earthquake″ that was devastating the Yakima economy.A big reason the valley has so many cases is that too many people are refusing to wear masks. Inslee cited a recent finding that only about 35% of Yakima County residents would wear masks when patronizing a business.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man charged with destroying evidence after police said the bodies of two missing kids were found on his Idaho property has pleaded not guilty. Chad Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, filed documents notifying the court of Daybell’s not-guilty plea late last week. Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her brother, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, on June 9 after months of searching. The children hadn’t been seen since September, and investigators said the children’s mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad both lied to police about the kids’ whereabouts. Lori Daybell has been in jail since February, charged with child abandonment and obstructing the investigation.