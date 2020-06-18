Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City commissioners in Portland, Oregon, voted to cut nearly $16 million from the Portland Police Bureau’s budget in response to concerns about police brutality and racial injustice. The cuts approved Wednesday are part of a city budget passed by the commissioners with a 3-1 vote. The police budget had stood at about $240 million before the commission action. The money saved by eliminating the gun reduction violence team, school resource officers and transit officers will be redirected to social service programs. Thousands of protesters have filled the streets nightly for three weeks following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that residents in seven of Oregon’s counties will be required to wear masks at indoor public spaces as COVID-19 social distancing restrictions are tentatively eased. . Brown also gave the go-ahead to four counties to enter a new reopening phase, including Multnomah, which is the the state’s most populous county and the only one that had not yet entered phase 1. These announcements come as the state continues to see a spike in cases. As of Wednesday’s case count, the total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Oregon is 6,218. In addition, one more person died from the disease, raising the state’s death toll to 183.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man drove his car into a crowd of protesters early Wednesday morning in downtown Portland, Oregon, injuring three people. Police say the 27-year-old male driver drove away “at a high rate of speed” but was tracked and arrested on suspicion of hit and run, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance. Two people were taken from the scene by ambulance. Another was taken for treatment in a personal car. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mayor Ted Wheeler says Portland will formally recognize Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in U.S., as a paid holiday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Portland City Council plans to adopt an ordinance Wednesday to establish June 19 as a day of recognition of black American history and give employees a paid day off to engage in remembrance and action. He says they are suggesting that City of Portland employees spend the holiday getting educated on the white supremacy that was foundational to American culture. “The objectives of the day are to grieve, listen, learn, engage and heal.”