Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is facing a reduction in projected state revenues of about $8.8 billion over the next three years due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new numbers released Wednesday is higher than the $7 billion predicted during an unofficial forecast that was prepared at the end of April. Lawmakers are expected to be called into a special session by Gov. Jay Inslee sometime this summer. Inslee also ordered cabinet agencies to cancel a scheduled 3% raise for agency directors and exempt employees who earn more than $53,000 a year, affecting nearly 5,600 employees. And Inslee said starting no later than June 28, more than 40,000 state employees will be required to take one furlough day per week through July 25.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health officials removed seven deaths from the state’s official COVID-19 mortality count, including three homicides. In a statement, the Department of Health said it had been counting as coronavirus deaths all people who died and tested positive for the disease. Authorities say they have now removed deaths from the count that weren’t caused specifically by COVID-19. These deaths included three homicides, two suicides and two overdoses. Going forward, authorities say they will attempt to be more specific about whether a death was caused by the coronavirus or whether a person died of other causes.With the revisions, the state now reports that at least 1,226 have died from COVID-19.

UNDATED (AP) — Key senators say the Federal Aviation Administration is stonewalling their attempt to get documents that might explain how the agency approved the Boeing 737 Max, which remains grounded more than a year after two deadly crashes. Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, said Wednesday that the FAA has failed to respond to more than half of his committee’s requests for documents. Wicker says it’s hard to believe that the FAA isn’t deliberately keeping Congress in the dark. FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson promises to work harder to cooperate with Congress. The 737 Max has been grounded since March 2017 after the second crash.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes says his lawyers will review the misdemeanor cases referred to his office involving peaceful protesters and that some could be dismissed or referred to a restorative-justice program. The Seattle Times reports Holmes said Wednesday that after weeks of anguished demonstrations over the murder of George Floyd and the killing of other unarmed black men by police, it is plain to him that peaceful protesters should not be prosecuted despite having been arrested during events that have sometimes devolved into violent and destructive confrontations with Seattle police and supporting law enforcement agencies. Thirty-seven misdemeanor cases have been referred to his office for offenses like obstructing police, failure to disperse and resisting arrest.