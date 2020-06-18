Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington may have found its quarterback for the upcoming season after Kevin Thomson joined the Huskies as a graduate transfer. Thomson was a third-team AP All-American at the FCS level last season, when he led Sacramento State to the second round of the FCS playoffs. Thomson finished tied for third in voting for the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in the country at the FCS level. Thomson threw for 3,216 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.

UNDATED (AP) — Former Minnesota coach Don Lucia has been named commissioner of the newly formed Central Collegiate Hockey Association. The league is set to start in the 2021-22 season. Lucia won two national championships in 19 seasons running the Gophers. He retired from the bench in 2018. Seven of the 10 current programs in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association are leaving next year to create the new CCHA: Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Minnesota State and Northern Michigan.