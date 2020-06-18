Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

A California company wants to build and operate a compact “fast” nuclear reactor in Idaho. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Tuesday that it has accepted a license application submitted by Oklo, Inc., to build a 1.5-megawatt reactor at the U.S. Department of Energy’s nuclear site in eastern Idaho that includes the Idaho National Laboratory. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 575 words.

SEATTLE — The largest labor group in the Seattle area has expelled the city’s police union, saying the guild representing officers failed to address racism within its ranks. SENT: 409 words. With AP Photos.

JACKSON, Wyo. — A federal judge has upheld U.S. Forest Service grazing plans that allow the lethal removal of grizzly bears that are caught killing cattle. An AP Member Exchange by Mike Koshmrl, Jackson Hole News & Guide. SENT: 571 words.

YELLOWSTONE-THERMAL DAMAGE: 2 women get jail time for damaging Yellowstone thermal area