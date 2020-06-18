Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-OREGON

Portland, Oregon, cuts police budget over force, injustice

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City commissioners in Portland, Oregon, voted to cut nearly $16 million from the Portland Police Bureau’s budget in response to concerns about police brutality and racial injustice. The cuts approved Wednesday are part of a city budget passed by the commissioners with a 3-1 vote. The police budget had stood at about $240 million before the commission action. The money saved by eliminating the gun reduction violence team, school resource officers and transit officers will be redirected to social service programs. Thousands of protesters have filled the streets nightly for three weeks following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

AP-OR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Brown requires people in 7 counties to weak masks indoors

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that residents in seven of Oregon’s counties will be required to wear masks at indoor public spaces as COVID-19 social distancing restrictions are tentatively eased. . Brown also gave the go-ahead to four counties to enter a new reopening phase, including Multnomah, which is the the state’s most populous county and the only one that had not yet entered phase 1. These announcements come as the state continues to see a spike in cases. As of Wednesday’s case count, the total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Oregon is 6,218. In addition, one more person died from the disease, raising the state’s death toll to 183.

AMERICA PROTESTS-OREGON

3 injured after car drives into crowd of Portland protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man drove his car into a crowd of protesters early Wednesday morning in downtown Portland, Oregon, injuring three people. Police say the 27-year-old male driver drove away “at a high rate of speed” but was tracked and arrested on suspicion of hit and run, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance. Two people were taken from the scene by ambulance. Another was taken for treatment in a personal car. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

PORTLAND JUNETEENTH

City of Portland to make Juneteenth a paid holiday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mayor Ted Wheeler says Portland will formally recognize Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in U.S., as a paid holiday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Portland City Council plans to adopt an ordinance Wednesday to establish June 19 as a day of recognition of black American history and give employees a paid day off to engage in remembrance and action. He says they are suggesting that City of Portland employees spend the holiday getting educated on the white supremacy that was foundational to American culture. “The objectives of the day are to grieve, listen, learn, engage and heal.”

MAYOR RACISM EMAIL

Coastal town mayor resigns from nonprofit over racism email

GOLD BEACH, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of a coastal Oregon town has resigned from the board of a nonprofit after he sent an email to its staff telling the director she could “shove her racism bandwagon.” The World reports longtime Gold Beach Mayor Karl Popoff was responding to a recent email sent by Oregon Coast Community Action Executive Director Kim Brick that said black lives matter and that community action programs like theirs stemmed from the Civil Rights movement. The organization offers assistance and resources for people experiencing homelessness, veterans, children and families. Popoff told The World he wishes he had “stated differently” what was on his mind. He stepped down from his position last week.

BEEHIVES STOLEN-ARREST

Man arrested for allegedly stealing beehives in 5 states

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A man who stole dozens of beehives across the West has been arrested in Washington state. That’s according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The bees could be worth more than $200,000. Officials say there could be more than 30 victims spread across California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Fifty-six year old Perry David Bayes was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property in the first degree, which is a class B felony, according to officials.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Prosecutors say Floyd restrained 1 minute less

Minnesota prosecutors have acknowledged that police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck for 7 minutes, 46 seconds, not the 8:46 that has become a global symbol of police brutality. Timestamps cited in the document’s description of the incident, much of which was caught on video, showed Chauvin had his knee on Floyd for 7 minutes, 46 seconds, including 1 minute, 53 seconds after Floyd appeared to stop breathing. The Associated Press began asking about the error the day after the initial charges were filed, but prosecutors had repeatedly declined to address the matter.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Church tied to Oregon’s largest coronavirus outbreak

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A church in rural northeastern Oregon is now the epicenter of the state’s largest coronavirus outbreak, as 236 people tested positive for the disease. In response to the increasing case counts Gov. Kate Brown last week said she was putting all county applications for further reopening from her COVID-19 restrictions on hold for seven days. The Oregon Health Authority reported 278 new statewide cases Tuesday — a 51% increase from Monday’s case count. Officials cited the rise in cases due largely to increased testing, contact tracing, workplace outbreaks “as well as potential spread in the community.” The largest outbreak, which was first made public Monday, is associated with Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Union County.