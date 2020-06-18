Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE BUDGET

Steeper dive in state revenues projected, workers furloughed

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is facing a reduction in projected state revenues of about $8.8 billion over the next three years due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new numbers released Wednesday is higher than the $7 billion predicted during an unofficial forecast that was prepared at the end of April. Lawmakers are expected to be called into a special session by Gov. Jay Inslee sometime this summer. Inslee also ordered cabinet agencies to cancel a scheduled 3% raise for agency directors and exempt employees who earn more than $53,000 a year, affecting nearly 5,600 employees. And Inslee said starting no later than June 28, more than 40,000 state employees will be required to take one furlough day per week through July 25.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Washington removes homicides, suicides from COVID-19 deaths

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health officials removed seven deaths from the state’s official COVID-19 mortality count, including three homicides. In a statement, the Department of Health said it had been counting as coronavirus deaths all people who died and tested positive for the disease. Authorities say they have now removed deaths from the count that weren’t caused specifically by COVID-19. These deaths included three homicides, two suicides and two overdoses. Going forward, authorities say they will attempt to be more specific about whether a death was caused by the coronavirus or whether a person died of other causes.With the revisions, the state now reports that at least 1,226 have died from COVID-19.

AP-US-CONGRESS-FAA

Lawmakers rip FAA for not disclosing documents on Boeing Max

Key senators say the Federal Aviation Administration is stonewalling their attempt to get documents that might explain how the agency approved the Boeing 737 Max, which remains grounded more than a year after two deadly crashes. Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, said Wednesday that the FAA has failed to respond to more than half of his committee’s requests for documents. Wicker says it’s hard to believe that the FAA isn’t deliberately keeping Congress in the dark. FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson promises to work harder to cooperate with Congress. The 737 Max has been grounded since March 2017 after the second crash.

AMERICA PROTESTS-SEATTLE

Some cases against Seattle protesters could be dismissed

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes says his lawyers will review the misdemeanor cases referred to his office involving peaceful protesters and that some could be dismissed or referred to a restorative-justice program. The Seattle Times reports Holmes said Wednesday that after weeks of anguished demonstrations over the murder of George Floyd and the killing of other unarmed black men by police, it is plain to him that peaceful protesters should not be prosecuted despite having been arrested during events that have sometimes devolved into violent and destructive confrontations with Seattle police and supporting law enforcement agencies. Thirty-seven misdemeanor cases have been referred to his office for offenses like obstructing police, failure to disperse and resisting arrest.

POLICE KILLING-WRONGFUL DEATH CLAIM

Family of man killed by Washington officer files $25M claim

SEATTLE (AP) — The family of a North Carolina man killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Washington state has filed a $28 million wrongful-death claim. The Seattle Times reported the family of 26-year-old Said Joquin filed the claim against the city of Lakewood, its police chief and the officer. The claim alleges Joquin had his hands up May 1 when Officer Mike Wiley approached the vehicle with his gun drawn and shot Joquin three times. Wiley told investigators he believed Joquin was reaching for a handgun on the floor of the vehicle. The city has 60 days to respond.

POLICE RESTRAINT DEATH

Inslee: State Patrol will investigate police custody death

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says the Washington State Patrol will conduct a new investigation into the death of a black man while in the custody of Tacoma police. Inslee made the announcement Wednesday after new information emerged last week that a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy and a Washington State Patrol trooper were at the scene when Manuel Ellis was detained and died on March 3. The investigation had been underway by the Pierce County Sheriff because of an initiative passed by voters that prohibits police agencies from investigating themselves. Inslee said Wednesday the deputy participated in restraining Ellis. He said the trooper’s actions were limited and that he will be excluded from the investigation.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-OREGON

Portland, Oregon, cuts police budget over force, injustice

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City commissioners in Portland, Oregon, voted to cut nearly $16 million from the Portland Police Bureau’s budget in response to concerns about police brutality and racial injustice. The cuts approved Wednesday are part of a city budget passed by the commissioners with a 3-1 vote. The police budget had stood at about $240 million before the commission action. The money saved by eliminating the gun reduction violence team, school resource officers and transit officers will be redirected to social service programs. Thousands of protesters have filled the streets nightly for three weeks following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RESPIRATOR THEFT

Feds: Seattle VA medical staffer stole, sold respirators

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a staffer at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Seattle stole respirators and other equipment, then sold it online amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gene Wamsley was arrested Wednesday after being charged in U.S. District Court with theft of government property. Investigators said the 41-year-old Bonney Lake man was employed as a respiratory therapist at the VA Medical Center until being placed on leave June 9. Wamsley’s attorney, Winston Choe, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

APPLE FARMERS-FOOD ASSISTANCE

Apple growers seek to change relief aid eligibility criteria

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Apple growers in Washington state have asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to reconsider its eligibility requirements for direct payments through the coronavirus food assistance program. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that the U.S. Apple Association and 11 grower groups sent a letter Tuesday to the agency arguing the program’s eligibility criteria is based on data collected at a dozen terminal markets even though most of the apple sales happen outside those markets. Growers must show they suffered a sales price loss of at least 5% between Jan. 15 and April 15 to qualify for payments. The federal agency is expected to respond in July.

AP-US-CHARITY-DONATIONS

Donations to fight virus, injustice could sustain charities

SEATTLE (AP) — A recession is expected to curtail Americans’ generosity following a record year for charitable donations. But the recent wave of money dedicated to fighting the coronavirus and racial inequality in the U.S. is offering a beacon of hope for nonprofits in 2020. The Giving USA report released Tuesday estimates nearly $450 billion was donated to charities in 2019. The 2.4% uptick from the previous year when adjusted for inflation marked a record year for giving that reflected a booming economy. Individuals continue to make up the majority of dollars donated, or nearly 70% in 2019. The rest is given by foundations, corporations and others.