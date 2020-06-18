AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 18.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 18 1:00 PM House Dems unveil ‘Moving Forward Act’ – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democratic Reps. Peter DeFazio, Frank Pallone Jr., Richard Neal, Maxine Waters and Bobby Scott unveil the ‘Moving Forward Act’, legislation to rebuild the country’s infrastructure, via press conference

Location: H-207, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.speaker.gov, https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi

Contacts: Office of the House Speaker, 1 202 225 0100

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 18 2:00 PM Oregon Health Authority Public Health Advisory Board meeting

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Jonathan Modie, OHA Public Health, PHD.communications@state.or.us, 1 971 246 9139

By Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/730818593; meeting ID 730 818 593; or by conference call at 669-900-6833, meeting ID 730 818 593

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 18 5:00 PM Town Hall Project virtual town hall on voting by mail – Town Hall Project virtual town hall on #VoteByMail, on the benefits and challenges of voting by mail, with Democrats Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. Joe Neguse, and Washington state Secretary of State Kim Wyman

Weblinks: http://townhallproject.com, https://twitter.com/townhallproject

Contacts: Town Hall Project, info@townhallproject.com

Watch at https://www.facebook.com/TownHallProject/posts/2612175652370530

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. – Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota the exceptions

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Jun. 20 – Wednesday, Jun. 24 ISOT 2020 – International Symposium on Smell and Taste

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.achems.org, https://twitter.com/AchemsInfo

Contacts: AChemS, info@achems.org, 1 952 646 2035