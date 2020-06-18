Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AMERICA PROTESTS PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Portland, Oregon, say they cleared an area in the city’s Pearl District early Thursday when demonstrators tried to set up an “autonomous zone” similar to what protesters have enacted in Seattle. SENT: 390 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Beginning next Wednesday, Oregonians in some of the state’s most populous counties will be required to wear face masks when they are in public indoor spaces such as grocery stores and shops to help slow the spread of COVID-19. By Sara Cline. SENT: 420 words.

POLICE BRUTALITY LAWSUIT

PORTLAND, Ore. — The mother of a 12-year-old African American boy filed a $300,000 lawsuit Thursday, saying three Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies pinned him down to the ground — one by kneeling on his neck. SENT: 340 words. Will be updated. AP photos planned.

AMERICA PROTESTS UMATILLA COUNTY

PENDLETON, Ore. — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners has unanimously adopted an order that expresses support for local police officers and says that recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice “disregard and disrespect” members of law enforcement. SENT: 320 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS SEATTLE

SEATTLE — The largest labor group in the Seattle area has expelled the city’s police union, saying the guild representing officers failed to address racism within its ranks. SENT: 480 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS JOURNALISTS: Journalists ‘should not be targeted’ by cops during protests, Portland mayor, police chief say.

