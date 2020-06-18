AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 18.

Thursday, Jun. 18 11:00 AM Bipartisan senators speak at Senate Finance Committee working group roundtable on paid leave proposals – Senate Committee on Finance Bipartisan Working Group on Paid Family Leave roundtable on ‘Paid Leave Proposals in the COVID Era’, featuring Republican Sens. Joni Ernst and Marco Rubio, Democratic Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Patty Murray and experts including Bipartisan Policy Center Paid Family Leave Task Force Leader Adrienne Schweer, National Partnership for Women & Families Vice President for Economic Justice Erika Moritsugu, and Independent Women’s Forum President Carrie Lucas * Committee follows guidelines developed to protect the health of Members, witnesses, staff, and the public, including maintaining six-foot social distance spacing in the hearing room and not accommodating in-person visitors

Location: Rm 215, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://finance.senate.gov

Contacts: Senate Committee on Finance communications, 1 202 224 4515

Thursday, Jun. 18 12:00 PM Associated General Contractors of America release data of impacts of the coronavirus on construction – Associated General Contractors of America release new state and national data and survey results showing the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the construction industry, via media event with Associated General Contractors of America Chief Economist Ken Simonson, and Procore Business Development Senior Director Kristopher Lengieza. Data also tracks the location and extent of early recovery in demand for construction, including data for Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Francisco and Seattle

Weblinks: http://www.agc.org, https://twitter.com/AGCofA

Contacts: Brian Turmail, AGC of America public affairs, turmailb@agc.org, 1 703 459 0238

WHERE: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82414938431 Or 301 715 8592, Webinar ID: 824 1493 8431

Thursday, Jun. 18 4:00 PM Dem Reps. Suzan DelBene and Karen Pass discuss federal policing reform – Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene hosts a Facebook Live event with fellow Dem Rep. Karen Bass to discuss federal policing reform and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

Weblinks: http://delbene.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repdelbene

Contacts: Nick Martin , Office of Rep. Suzan DelBene, Nick.Martin@mail.house.gov, 1 202 603 9079

www.facebook.com/RepDelBene

Thursday, Jun. 18 5:00 PM Town Hall Project virtual town hall on voting by mail – Town Hall Project virtual town hall on #VoteByMail, on the benefits and challenges of voting by mail, with Democrats Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. Joe Neguse, and Washington state Secretary of State Kim Wyman

Weblinks: http://townhallproject.com, https://twitter.com/townhallproject

Contacts: Town Hall Project, info@townhallproject.com

Watch at https://www.facebook.com/TownHallProject/posts/2612175652370530

Thursday, Jun. 18 6:00 PM Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission meeting – Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission public comment meeting on Puget Sound Energy’s request to discontinue its Gas Water Heater Rental Services and to sell its Water Heater Rental Service to Grand HVAC Leasing

Weblinks: http://www.utc.wa.gov/Pages/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/WAUTC

Contacts: WAUTC , media@utc.wa.gov , 1 360 664 1116

Participate by Skype: https://lync.wa.gov/utc.wa.gov/meet/aldcalendar/T8LVQ5DT

Friday, Jun. 19 – Sunday, Jun. 21 POSTPONED: Taste of Tacoma – POSTPONED: Emerald Queen Casino’s Taste of Tacoma, presented by BECU – Ultimate Summer Festival, featuring live entertainment, craft beer and wine tasting and live cooking demos * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Point Defiance Park, 5400 North Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA

Weblinks: http://www.tasteoftacoma.com, https://twitter.com/TasteofTacoma, #MeetMeAtTheTaste

Contacts: Trudi Webster, Festivals Inc, Trudiw@festivals-inc.com, 1 425 295 3262

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. – Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota the exceptions