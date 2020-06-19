Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mother of a 12-year-old African American boy has filed a $300,000 lawsuit saying three Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies pinned him down to the ground — one by pressing a knee on his neck. The incident happened in August, over nine months before the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police sparked national outrage. Lawyers for the boy say he committed no crimes and was a witness to a fight between two girls he didn’t know at Clackamas Town Center. Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts said an investigation last year found no deputy placed a knee on the boy’s neck.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Beginning next Wednesday, Oregonians in some of the state’s most populous counties will be required to wear face masks when they are in public indoor spaces such as grocery stores and shops to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Although the new requirement is set to go into effect in less than a week, it remains unclear what repercussions people face if they do not follow it. Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday people won’t be ticketed or arrested for not wearing masks. The new face covering mandate pertains to residents in Clackamas, Hood River, Lincoln, Polk, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties. Brown said the seven counties were chosen based on population density, the spread of coronavirus and the vulnerability of the communities.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say they cleared an area in the city’s Pearl District early Thursday when demonstrators tried to set up an “autonomous zone” similar to what protesters have enacted in Seattle. Police declared a civil disturbance and unlawful assembly at 5:30 a.m. after hundreds of demonstrators tried to gather and camp outside what they believe to be Mayor Ted Wheeler’s residence. Once the declaration was announced police said the approximately 50 people remaining in the area left. Authorities say one person was arrested.

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners has unanimously adopted an order that expresses support for local police officers and says recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice “disregard and disrespect” members of law enforcement. The order adopted Wednesday references a “horrific” event in Minneapolis but does not mention George Floyd by name. Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd pleaded for air. Commissioner John Shafer says there is “no way” any local police officers would behave the same way and they are being criticized for actions they didn’t take.