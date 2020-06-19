Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Fifty members of the National Guard have started training to help clear a backlog of unemployment benefit claims in Washington state. An additional 50 soldiers will join them in the coming weeks to help resolve identify verification issues in the wake of fraudulent claims paid out during the coronavirus pandemic. The issue of enhanced identification verification has come to the forefront since the state announced in May that it paid out up to $650 million through tens of thousands of fraudulent claims. As of this week, the state has recovered $350 million.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state experts say reduced traffic and work commutes have likely lowered nitrogen dioxide pollution and improved people’s quality of life during the COVID-19 pandemic. University of Washington graduate student Bujin Bekbulat found in a study that the air quality followed trends attributed to the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order intended to limit the spread of COVID-19. Experts believe people will continue at least some of their practices established by COVID-19 after reopening. Experts recommended some of the ways to contribute to bettering the environment include eating less meat, gardening and cooking more, flying less, and buying local or not at all.

SEATTLE (AP) — The largest labor group in the Seattle area has expelled the city’s police union, saying the guild representing officers failed to address racism within its ranks. The vote Wednesday night by the King County Labor Council to exclude the Seattle Police Officers Guild comes after weeks of protests in the city over police brutality and racism following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It’s also significant as the labor council is politically influential. Local elected leaders are reluctant to go against the umbrella group of more than 150 unions and 100,000 workers.

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — British Columbia has temporarily closed a park where American and Canadian friends and families have been able to reunite despite the closed U.S.-Canada border. Authorities said Thursday that Peace Arch Provincial Park in Surrey, British Columbia, had become too crowded, raising concerns about traffic and public safety during the coronavirus pandemic. The park is adjacent to a similar park in Washington state. Visitors from both sides are allowed to cross the border without showing passports. With the border closed to nonessential travel, the park has been one of the only options for separated friends and families to see each other. Some cross-border couples have even had their weddings there.